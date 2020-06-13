The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, June 13, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Showers and thunderstorms will congregate along a stalled

front over the Southeastern states today and for several

days thereafter. As downpours repeat, the risk of flooding

will increase and advance from urban and poor-drainage areas

to streams and rivers. Most areas from the Northeast to the

Central states can expect dry weather and at least partial

sunshine. Only spotty showers will affect the Northeast and

the Upper Midwest. The Northeast and Southeast will be

cooler-than-average, while the air warms up over the Central

states. Dry, sunny and hot conditions are forecast to

continue in the Southwest with an elevated risk of wildfire

ignition due to locally gusty winds. Much of the Northwest

can expect a cooler trend with showers and locally heavy

thunderstorms.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 111 at Eloy, AZ

National Low Friday 28 at Gothic, CO

_____

