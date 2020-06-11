The Nation's Weather

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Drenching showers and locally gusty thunderstorms will crawl

to and stall along the Eastern Seaboard today. There is the

potential for 1-3 inches of rain with local amounts to near

5 inches over the lower mid-Atlantic and southern Atlantic

coasts, which is enough to lead to flooding problems. Dry

and cooler air will press from the Mississippi Valley and

lower Great Lakes to much of the Appalachians. A fresh batch

of cool air with showers will drop into the Upper Midwest.

Much of the Plains, Rockies and Southwest are forecast to be

dry. A pocket of thunderstorms is likely over the southern

Rockies. Heat will build over the Southwest after a few days

of fall-like conditions. Expect clouds and showers to push

inland over the Northwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 111 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Wednesday 20 at Angel Fire, NM

