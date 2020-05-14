The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, May 14, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

An area of high pressure sliding east off the Southeast

coast will bring very warm and dry weather to much of the

Southeast today. Low pressure moving through the Upper

Midwest and Great Lakes will produce rain and embedded

thunderstorms, mainly early in the western Great Lakes, and

shift eastward through the day. Showers and thunderstorms

will pester areas farther south, from the Ohio Valley into

the Mississippi Valley and central and southern Plains.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to erupt late in the day

from eastern Kansas into northern Illinois and head

southeastward into the evening. A system will also create

coastal rain and interior showers and thunderstorms in the

Northwest, bringing some drought relief to the region. The

Desert Southwest will be seasonably warm and dry.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 98 at Pecos, TX

National Low Wednesday 10 at Roscommon, MI

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather