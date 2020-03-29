The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, March 29, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A large storm system will continue to produce stormy
conditions over much of the Midwest and Eastern Seaboard
today. Showers and thunderstorms will march across much of
the Southeast and mid-Atlantic as a cold front swings
through the area. Steady rain will fall over much of the
Northeast with localized flooding possible over portions of
northern New York, Vermont and New Hampshire. Winds will be
gusty across the Great Lakes region, especially before
sunset, leading to wind damage and localized power outages.
On the northern edge of this storm system, snow will wind
down over Minnesota during the day, while snow will begin in
earnest across much of Maine later Monday evening.
Elsewhere, rain and mountain snow will begin to spread over
the West Coast.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 95 at Plant City, FL
National Low Saturday -5 at Daniel, WY
