The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, March 19, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm will advance from the Appalachians to the Atlantic

coast in the Northeast today. As it does, rain will move

eastward and allow the weather to improve over the central

Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic coast. A large storm will

strengthen over the central Plains. As cold air invades the

storm's northwestern flank, heavy snow and local blizzard

conditions will evolve from the central Rockies to part of

the central Plains, while snow extends to the Upper Midwest.

In the storm's warm sector, severe thunderstorms, including

the risk of tornadoes, will exist from near the lower Great

Lakes to the southern Plains. Warmth will surge from the

Deep South to the Ohio Valley then the mid-Atlantic.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the storm, valley rain and

mountain snow showers will linger over the Southwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 96 at Falfurrias, TX

National Low Wednesday -1 at Ely, MN

_____

