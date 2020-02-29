The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, February 29, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Cold air will keep its grip on the eastern part of the

nation today. As the cold air flows past the open waters of

the Great Lakes, bands of heavy lake-effect snow and snow

squalls will continue over the interior Northeast. Most

other areas from the Atlantic coast to the High Plains can

expect dry weather. Abundant sunshine is forecast for the

immediate Atlantic coast, Deep South, Mississippi Valley and

Plains. Milder air will begin to build over the middle of

the nation and will head to the East early next week. In the

West, dry weather is expected to hold on from the Four

Corners region to Southern California. Meanwhile, a storm

from the Pacific will begin to spread rain showers and

mountain snow showers from Washington and Oregon to Idaho,

western Montana, northern Nevada and Northern California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 91 at Anaheim, CA

National Low Friday -24 at Crane Lake, MN

