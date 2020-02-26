The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, February 26, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A strengthening storm will travel from the Ohio Valley to
the eastern Great Lakes today. This track will put most
areas from the eastern part of the Ohio Valley to the coasts
of the mid-Atlantic and New England on the warm side of the
storm with areas of rain and drizzle. Moderate to heavy snow
is forecast from Illinois to parts of Indiana, southern
Michigan and northwestern Ohio. As winds increase, colder
air will be drawn in, and blowing and drifting snow will
ramp up. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for much of
the Florida Peninsula and the immediate Georgia and Carolina
coasts. Snow showers are in store for the upper Great Lakes.
Most areas from the Plains to the Pacific coast will be dry.
Snow showers will be the exception over the northern Rockies
as a bit of rain may sneak into northwestern Washington.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 93 at Falfurrias, TX
National Low Tuesday -20 at West Yellowstone, MT
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather