The Nation's Weather for Thursday, November 28, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A powerful storm will cause high winds across the Northeast
states today as snow moves eastward over northern New
England. Most areas from the Great Lakes to the southern
Atlantic and central Gulf coast can expect dry weather.
Meanwhile, another major storm will sprawl over the West.
Expect rain to soak areas from the southern Plains to the
deserts and much of California. Locally severe thunderstorms
can erupt late in the day from eastern Texas to southern
Missouri. Snow and ice will break out over the central
Plains as areas of heavy snow extend from Montana to
Colorado, northern New Mexico, northern Arizona and the
mountains of California. Up to a few feet of snow can fall
from the storm into the end of the week. The storm will turn
toward the Midwest Friday then the Northeast this weekend.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 86 at Key West, FL
National Low Wednesday -16 at Laramie, WY
