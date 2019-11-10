The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, November 10, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm system moving through southeastern Canada today will

bring spotty rain showers from northern New York to interior

New England by the afternoon. Colder air over northern Maine

can allow snow to mix in with rain at times. Dry conditions

will be across the mid-Atlantic and Southeast as an area of

high pressure will be slow to leave the area. Temperatures

will be trending slightly higher in these areas as winds

turn out of the south and southwest with the departing high

pressure. Meanwhile. snow will spread from Montana into the

Dakotas throughout the day as the next storm system sinks

south out of western Canada. Farther south, unusually dry

conditions across the Southwest are expected to continue

while temperatures will be near or above normal.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 96 at Picacho Peak, AZ

National Low Saturday 5 at Bodie State Park, CA

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather