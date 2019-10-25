The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, October 25, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A weak disturbance will bring some showers from northern New

York into New England today. Farther south, a stronger storm

system will usher in heavy rain and some thunderstorms from

the lower Mississippi Valley into the Tennessee Valley.

Showers and thunderstorms will be spotty across Florida and

southern Georgia. Showers will also linger across Oklahoma

and northeastern Texas. The northern Plains will be dry and

turn milder, but it will also be breezy. It will also become

warmer across the Rockies. Windy conditions will ease across

California, helping to lower the fire threat. The next storm

system will arrive in the far Northwest, bringing rain and

snow showers along with a cooldown in the Cascades. Interior

portions of the Northwest will remain dry.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 102 at Santee, CA

National Low Thursday -5 at Climax, CO

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather