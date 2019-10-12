The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, October 12, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm stalling in the Upper Midwest today will bring gusty

winds and periods of snow to North Dakota, eastern South

Dakota, Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin. This storm will

also help to hold cool air and dry weather across much of

the Plains. This will also send a wave of rain showers,

along with cooler air, into parts of the Northeast and

mid-Atlantic. The southern Atlantic Seaboard, however, will

remain dry and warm. There could be a late-day shower or two

along the Florida Panhandle and eastern Louisiana

coastlines. Dry weather from the south-central United States

will extend across the Rockies and the western half of the

country. Lesser winds should help to create better

conditions for fighting the wildfires in California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 100 at McAllen, TX

National Low Friday -10 at West Yellowstone, MT

_____

