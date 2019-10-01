The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, October 1, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Weather more typical of late July or early August will
continue from the Southern states to the Ohio Valley and
part of the mid-Atlantic today. Much of this swath can
expect plenty of midday and afternoon sunshine with only
patchy early morning fog. A few thunderstorms will erupt
over the Florida Peninsula and the Appalachians. An area of
rain and thunderstorms will extend from northern New England
and the Great Lakes to the southern Rockies. Locally heavy
rain and flooding can occur along this swath over the
Central states. Much cooler air was poised northwest of the
rain zone with spotty snow showers over the northern Rockies
in the wake of the big snowstorm. The rest of the West is
forecast to be sunny to partly cloudy with cool conditions.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 102 at Jasper, AL
National Low Monday 8 at Bodie State Park, CA
