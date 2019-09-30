The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, September 30, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Cool air will wedge into part of the mid-Atlantic today with

rain and a few rumbles of thunder possible along the spine

of the Appalachians. Much of New York state and New England

can expect sunny, dry weather to prevail. Record heat is

forecast to continue to bake the central Gulf Coast to the

Ohio Valley amid dry conditions. Showers and thunderstorms

are expected to dampen Florida's east coast, as well as part

of southeastern Texas and the southern Plains. Very warm air

will encompass a large part of the nation's midsection, with

rain and locally heavy thunderstorms expected to soak the

Midwestern states. Cold air will remain entrenched across

the West, as rain and snow showers linger from the Great

Basin to the northern Rockies.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 100 at Cotulla, TX

National Low Sunday 18 at Bodie State Park, CA

