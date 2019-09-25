The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, September 25, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Much of the area from the Appalachians to the Eastern
Seaboard can expect sunshine and dry weather today. Warmth
will build over the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic region and
continue in the South. A swath of showers and thunderstorms
is forecast to extend from the central Great Lakes to the
southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley. Isolated
severe storms cannot be ruled out. Showers will linger over
northern Minnesota and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan as
slightly cooler and less humid air expands over the central
and northern Plains. Showers, gusty thunderstorms and flash
flooding will continue over the interior Southwest. Much of
the rest of the West can expect dry weather and sunshine.
Very warm and windy conditions are expected to continue with
an ongoing wildfire risk over much of California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 109 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 22 at Fraser, CO
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather