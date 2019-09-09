The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, September 9, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

An area of high pressure will settle over the Northeast

today, promoting dry, cool weather for most. Clouds and

showers will gather over the Chesapeake Bay region and into

North Carolina as a weak storm system moves through the

area. Near-record heat is forecast to remain entrenched

across the Deep South, with a few thunderstorms likely to

erupt during the afternoon hours. Stormy weather is expected

over the southern Plains, while an area of steady rainfall

drenches the northern Plains to the upper Mississippi

Valley. The central Plains are anticipated to be mainly dry

and warm. Cool air will remain settled over the Western

states, with numerous showers and thunderstorms expected to

erupt across the Northwest. Dry, gusty winds will elevate

the wildfire risk in parts of the Southwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 105 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 29 at Walden, CO

