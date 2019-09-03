The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, September 3, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Dorian will remain a dangerous hurricane as it crawls

northward just off the Atlantic coast of Florida today.

Hurricane conditions with high winds and heavy rain can

brush the coastal areas since the storms will be so close.

Rough surf and coastal flooding will expand northward along

the southern Atlantic coast, while rough surf will pester

part of the Northeast as well. Farther northwest, showers,

thunderstorms and localized severe weather are in store for

the Midwest as a storm passes by near the Canada border.

Downpours are forecast over part of South Texas. Spotty

showers and thunderstorms will riddle the Southwest due to

an influx of tropical moisture from Mexico. Most other areas

will be dry and mainly sunny.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 109 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Monday 27 at Stanley, ID

_____

