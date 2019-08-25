The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, August 25, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Pleasant weather will continue across the Upper Midwest and

much of the Northeast today. However, clouds and spotty

showers will dampen the upper mid-Atlantic and southeast New

England coasts. A wedge of dry air is forecast to halt rain

in parts of the Carolinas and southern Appalachians, while

drenching showers and thunderstorms persist elsewhere across

the South. Localized flooding may occur along the central

Gulf coast states. Rough surf is likely to be stirred along

the Southeast coast as a tropical disturbance brews

offshore. Meanwhile, heavy to locally severe storms are

expected across portions of the central and northern Plains.

The Western states can expect another dry day with intense

heat persisting across the Southwest. Record highs may be in

jeopardy in Colorado, New Mexico and West Texas.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 116 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday 30 at Walden, CO

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather