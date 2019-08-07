The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A swath of drenching showers and thunderstorms will extend

from northern New England to the southern Appalachians and

the lower Mississippi Valley today. Some of the storms in

this swath have the potential to cause flash flooding and

damaging wind gusts. Since the storms will peak during the

afternoon and evening rush hour, expect problems for the

late-day commute. A second swath of thunderstorms is

forecast to extend from the western Great Lakes to the

central Plains with localized severe weather and flooding. A

few strong storms will hover over the Southeast. Fewer

storms will erupt over the West. Most of the storms in the

West will focus over the Rockies. Temperatures will begin to

throttle back over the West after their peak from Monday and

Tuesday.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 114 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Tuesday 38 at Gothic, CO

