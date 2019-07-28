The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, July 28, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Today, low pressure in Manitoba will drag a cold front east
across the central part of the country sparking showers and
thunderstorms, some locally severe with damaging winds and
hail. High pressure moving off the East Coast will allow for
warm and humid air to return to the eastern portion of the
country with most locations along the I-95 corridor reaching
the 90s. A few showers and thunderstorms will dot northern
New England as a weak disturbance crosses the area, while
drenching thunderstorms aim for the Gulf Coast. High
pressure over the Southwest will suppress monsoonal
moisture, allowing for temperatures to rise across the West,
especially in California. While triple-digit readings will
be common in the valleys, coastal locations will remain
cooler.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 120 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday 36 at Stanley, ID
