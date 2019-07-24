The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, July 24, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A large batch of unusually dry air will continue to push

slowly southward and eastward in the Southern states today.

Rain and thunderstorms which caused trouble in the coastal

Northeast are forecast to push out to sea. Only spotty

showers will dot the interior Northeast. Drenching rain and

gusty thunderstorms will be limited to parts of Florida and

the immediate southern Atlantic coast as leftover tropical

moisture is squeezed out. Thunderstorms are in store for

part of the upper Great Lakes and parts of the northern High

Plains. Much of the rest of the eastern two-thirds of the

nation will be free of rain and generally sunny. Meanwhile,

as the West continues to heat up, the North American monsoon

will continue to cause an uptick in locally gusty, drenching

storms over the interior.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 118 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Tuesday 37 at Walden, CO

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather