The Nation's Weather for Sunday, July 14, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Barry will continue to track across the lower Mississippi

Valley today. Despite no longer being a hurricane, flooding

is a major threat as the storm will inundate Louisiana,

Arkansas and Mississippi with heavy rain. An isolated

tornado or two cannot be ruled out in areas to the east of

Barry's track. Meanwhile, the Northeast will continue to

bask in sunshine and comfortable air. Showers and

thunderstorms will break out across the northern Plains and

the Midwest during the afternoon. Some of these storms have

the potential to become severe, mainly across Minnesota and

Montana, with damaging winds, large hail and even a tornado.

Afternoon thunderstorms will dot the Rockies. Hot and dry

weather in the Southwest will expand into the southern

Plains.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 122 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday 36 at Leadville, CO

