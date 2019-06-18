The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, June 18, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Clusters of showers and thunderstorms will extend from the
mid-Atlantic coast through the central and southern parts of
the Appalachians, Ohio Valley, middle Mississippi Valley and
central and southern Plains today. Within this zone, some of
the storms will be severe with damaging wind gusts, hail and
an isolated tornado. However, the most common risk to lives
and property in the same zone will be from flash flooding. A
few thunderstorms in the Southeast states can also become
severe with strong winds and flash flooding. Some needed
rainfall will occur in parts of Florida, Georgia and the
Carolina coast. A few storms are also in store for the
northern and central Rockies. Much of the area from northern
New England to the upper Great Lakes and the northern Plains
will be dry. Areas west of the Rockies will also be dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 112 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 33 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
