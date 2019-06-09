The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, June 9, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Drenching and slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will
once again spread over the Southeast today, threatening more
residents and motorists with flash flooding. Showers and
thunderstorms will also expand northward into the Midwest
and mid-Atlantic as high pressure keeps the rest of the
Northeast dry and comfortable. Meanwhile, a broken line of
showers and thunderstorms will rumble along a cold front
stretched from the upper Mississippi Valley to Oklahoma and
the Texas Panhandle. Noticeably cooler air will sweep over
the Plains behind this front while record heat continues to
bake South Texas. Most of the West will also be dry as
temperatures climb due to high pressure. Locally gusty winds
will heighten the fire danger in Northern California.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 111 at Zapata, TX
National Low Saturday 23 at Stanley, ID
