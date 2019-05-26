The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, May 26, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Thunderstorms will spread from the Ohio Valley to the
mid-Atlantic today, threatening to disrupt holiday outdoor
festivities. With warm and humid air in place, some of the
thunderstorms can produce damaging winds and localized flash
flooding. The thunderstorms will remain north of the South,
where sizzling sunshine will once again send temperatures to
record-challenging levels. Meanwhile, another round of
severe weather will ignite across the Plains from western
Texas and neighboring parts of New Mexico to South Dakota
later today into tonight. As rain dampens the northern
Rockies, an unusual storm for late May will spread rain,
thunderstorms and mountain snow across California. Most of
the state will be cooler than Fairbanks, Alaska, and the
Pacific Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 102 at Jesup, GA
National Low Saturday 18 at Sunset Crater, AZ
