The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, May 16, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

While cool air will linger over New England today, it will

not be as chilly as recent days. A batch of showers will

move off the southern New England and mid-Atlantic coasts.

Warm air will extend from the Southeast to the Ohio Valley

and central and southern Plains. Showers and thunderstorms

are forecast to affect South Florida and part of the Texas

coast. A small batch of thunderstorms may also drift across

the Tennessee Valley. A batch of severe thunderstorms is

expected to slice across the upper Mississippi Valley to the

western Great Lakes. Meanwhile, a large storm will push

inland over the West. An extensive area of rain will extend

from California to Washington, Idaho and western Montana

with high-elevation heavy snow centered on the Sierra

Nevada. Severe storms will dot California and Nevada.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 101 at Gila Bend, AZ

National Low Wednesday 26 at Leadville, CO

