The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, May 2, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A bubble of dry air should allow much of New England to
enjoy several hours of rain-free weather today. However,
farther to the south and west, rain will soak part of the
Upper Midwest, while a swath of showers and heavy, gusty
thunderstorms are forecast to extend from the central
Appalachians to the southern Plains. Isolated severe storms
with damaging winds and perhaps a tornado are most likely
over the Ohio Valley and portions of Texas. River flooding
will continue along the middle part of the Mississippi.
Showers and thunderstorms will also pop up over Florida as a
tropical disturbance moves in from the Bahamas. Dry weather
is in store for the northern Plains, southern Rockies and
much of the balance of the West. A pocket of clouds and
showers are expected for western Montana.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 100 at Laredo, TX
National Low Wednesday 3 at Lake Yellowstone, WY
