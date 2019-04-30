The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, April 30, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As heat builds in the Southeast with temperatures to
challenge records, chilly air will hold along the northern
tier over the Central and Northeastern states today. Areas
of drenching rain will extend from New England to parts of
the Midwest and the central Plains. Localized flooding can
occur in this zone, especially in the Central states. A few
thunderstorms will erupt over the mid-Atlantic. However, the
greatest risk for severe thunderstorms is likely from the
middle Mississippi Valley to the central and southern
Plains. Heavy snow is forecast to fall on parts of the
central and northern Rockies for a time with lesser rain
showers at lower elevations. However, locally gusty
thunderstorms are in store for part of the Great Basin. Much
of the West Coast can expect dry weather.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 96 at Presidio, TX
National Low Monday 5 at St. Mary, MT
