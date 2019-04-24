The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, April 24, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A storm will exit the Northeast today but not before
bringing drenching rain to northern New England and spotty
showers and thunderstorms to the mid-Atlantic. Another swath
of rain and thunderstorms will extend from the lower Ohio
Valley to western and southern Texas. Some of the rain can
be heavy enough to cause flooding, while storms over parts
of central and eastern Texas can be severe with damaging
winds, hail and a few isolated tornadoes. Warmth is forecast
to hold over the Southeast while comfortable conditions are
in store for the Upper Midwest and central Plains. Spotty
showers will affect parts of northern Minnesota, Montana,
northern Wyoming and western South Dakota. Much of the rest
of the West can expect dry weather as heat builds in the
Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 102 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 20 at Aspen Springs, CO
