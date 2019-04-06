The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, April 6, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
In the wake of the storm that brought mostly rain, but also
some ice and snow to the East, many areas from the Ohio
Valley to the mid-Atlantic and New England can expect dry
and mild conditions today. Showers and thunderstorms are
forecast to linger in the Deep South. Storms are likely to
become severe with strong winds, hail, flash flooding and
isolated tornadoes over the South Central states. Spotty
rain showers and mild conditions are in store for the
northern Plains and the upper Great Lakes. Farther west,
rain and mountain snow will fall on the central Rockies. The
latest storm from the Pacific Ocean will spread rain from
Northern California to western Oregon and Washington. Snow
will be limited to the highest elevations of the Cascades.
Warmth will build over Southern California and the deserts.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 90 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Friday 6 at Champion, MI
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather