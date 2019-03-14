The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, March 14, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Warmth will build along the Eastern Seaboard and across
Appalachians today. Meanwhile, a powerful storm will
continue to create blizzard conditions and heavy snow from
the central Plains to part of the Upper Midwest. The same
massive storm will cause drenching rain and rapid snowmelt
that can lead to ice jams and significant flooding from the
upper Mississippi Valley to the upper Great Lakes. Drenching
rain and locally severe thunderstorms are forecast to
stretch from the lower Great Lakes to the central Gulf
coast. Within this zone, there is the potential for flash
flooding and isolated tornadoes. Over much of the Great
Plains and Mississippi Valley, the strong circulation around
the storm will create high winds that can cause power
outages, property damage and travel hazards.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 99 at McAllen, TX
National Low Wednesday -12 at Daniel, WY
_____
