The Nation's Weather for Thursday, March 7, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Winter cold will continue to have a firm grip on areas from

the northern Plains to the Northeast today. Snow showers

will continue to stream downwind of the eastern Great Lakes.

Another band of snow will also streak from the central

Plains to the Ohio Valley. South of this storm, warmer air

will pour across the South and southern Plains. Spotty

showers will put a damper on the milder conditions from

southeastern Texas to southern Missouri. Meanwhile, gusty

winds will whip across the Desert Southwest, heightening the

fire danger around New Mexico. The windy conditions will

occur ahead of pockets of rain and snow falling from

California and the Northwest to the northern and central

Rockies.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 88 at Eloy, AZ

National Low Wednesday -31 at Stonington, MI

