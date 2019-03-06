The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, March 6, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Most of the eastern two-thirds of the nation will be dry and
cold today. Blustery conditions are in store from the Great
Lakes to the Northeast. Lake-effect snow will develop near
the Great Lakes. Freezing air will be erased by strong March
sunshine in the Deep South, except for spotty rain showers
in part of South Texas. Temperatures will recover from
frigid levels over the central and northern Plains during
the afternoon. A large and complex storm will spread
low-elevation rain and mountain snow from California
northward to Washington and eastward to western Montana,
much of Wyoming and the western parts of South Dakota and
Nebraska. Enough rain can fall on part of the Pacific coast
to cause flooding problems, especially in Central
California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 88 at Tamiami, FL
National Low Tuesday -35 at Clark, WY
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather