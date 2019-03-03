The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, March 4, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A winter storm will cause snow to spread from the Ohio and

mid-Mississippi valleys to the northern mid-Atlantic today.

The snowstorm will target more of the Northeast at night. On

the warm side of the storm, rain and thunderstorms will soak

the South. Some of the thunderstorms can turn severe from

Mississippi to Georgia and South Carolina. Behind the storm,

the harshest cold experienced in March since 2014 will

plunge over more of the North Central states. Gusty winds

will also usher significantly colder air into the southern

Plains. The Northwest will shiver as dry weather prevails,

while rain and snow stretch from California, mainly northern

areas, to Colorado. The Desert Southwest will stay dry and

locally windy.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 90 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Saturday -33 at Malta, MT

_____

