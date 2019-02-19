The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, February 20, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A powerful storm system will bring heavy snow to the Upper
Midwest and interior parts of the mid-Atlantic tomorrow. In
addition, a major ice storm will cause treacherous travel,
school closings and widespread power outages from central
Pennsylvania to western Virginia. On the warm side of the
storm, heavy rain can lead to localized flooding in southern
parts of the Ohio River Valley and the Tennessee River
Valley. Showers and thunderstorms will stretch as far
southward as the central Gulf Coast and Florida Panhandle.
Another storm system diving southward through the western
United States will bring snow to the northern Rockies and
interior parts of the Pacific Northwest. Elsewhere, dry and
tranquil weather will grace the Northeast and a large
portion of the Plains.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 90 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Tuesday -33 at Daniel, WY
