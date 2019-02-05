The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, February 6, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Temperatures will be knocked down closer to seasonable

levels east of the Appalachians in the Northeast tomorrow.

Meanwhile, record warmth is forecast to dominate much of the

South. A large storm will spread rain from the Arklatex

region through the Ohio Valley and to the interior

Northeast. Gusty storms can rumble through the southern half

of this corridor with localized flooding possible across the

entire swath. An icy mix can create slick spots along the

northern periphery of rain from Iowa to New York. Snow is

forecast to spread across the Rockies, Four Corners states

and northern Plains, leading to areas of reduced visibility

and treacherous travel. The West Coast can expect a dry but

unseasonably chilly day.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 85 at McAllen, TX

National Low Tuesday -24 at Crane Lake, MN

