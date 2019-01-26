The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, January 26, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Cold air will remain entrenched from the Midwest to the
Northeast today with highs being held to the single digits
and teens across the Upper Midwest to the St. Lawrence
Valley. The cold will allow pockets of snow to fall over
parts of the interior Northeast, as well as the Midwest. The
South will be seasonably cool. While most places will be
dry, rain will soak South Texas with another zone of rain
spreading across the southern Florida Peninsula. Gusty winds
will blow over the Rockies as snow drops down into the
Dakotas and eastern Montana. Dry weather will dominate the
West as gusty Santa Ana winds blow through Southern
California. Above-normal warmth will also span all of
California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 81 at Camarillo, CA
National Low Friday -37 at International Falls, MN
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather