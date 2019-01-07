The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, January 7, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As high pressure provides a dry and cold start to the week
in most of the Northeast, a storm will sweep through the
Great Lakes with gusty winds today. Rain will dampen
southern areas, while snow or an icy mix will create
slippery conditions over the northern and eastern lakes.
Very isolated showers may extend down to Arkansas and
eastern Texas. Otherwise, dry weather will continue to
overspread the water-logged South. Despite the lack of rain,
there will be ongoing river flooding. Meanwhile, another
storm will return snow to the northern and central Rockies.
Strong winds will blast places to the lee of the mountains.
While there can be pockets of rain and mountain snow, most
of the West Coast will welcome a drier and calmer day before
a new storm arrives on Tuesday.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 83 at McAllen, TX
National Low Sunday -15 at Antero Reservoir, CO
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather