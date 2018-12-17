The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, December 17, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A storm moving off the New England coast will bring snow to
Maine today, while lingering snow showers and lake-effect
snow persist across the rest of New England, New York and
northern Pennsylvania. Combined with breezy conditions and
chilly weather, snow squalls can lead to drastically reduced
visibility and slick roads. Elsewhere in the East, dry, calm
and generally sunny conditions are expected. High pressure
will maintain similarly placid weather throughout the
central United States as well. Clouds and a few showers will
impact the Southwest, while a storm moves into the interior
Northwest. Snow showers will move through Idaho, Utah and
Nevada, while rain dampens California's San Joaquin Valley.
Rain and wind will both increase along the coast of the
Pacific Northwest as the next storm moves onshore.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 81 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Sunday -11 at Crested Butte, CO
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather