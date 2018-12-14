The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, December 14, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A potent storm will spread a swath of drenching rain from

the lower Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley, eastern

Gulf coast, southern Appalachians and the southern Atlantic

seaboard today. Enough rain may fall to cause flooding of

urban areas, small streams and some of the larger rivers in

the region. Where there is deep snow on the ground at the

start of the rain over the southern Appalachians, some roofs

may fail under the added weight of the rain. Strong to

locally severe thunderstorms will fire over the southeastern

corner of the nation. Much of the rest of the eastern

two-thirds of the country can expect dry weather. The next

storm in a series will spread drenching rain, high-elevation

snow and gusty winds from coastal Northern California to

Washington.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 86 at McAllen, TX

National Low Thursday -23 at Clayton Lake, ME

