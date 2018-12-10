The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, December 11, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Seasonably cool and dry weather is expected to grace cleanup
and recovery efforts in the Carolinas and Virginia tomorrow
in the wake of Sunday's crippling winter storm. The cold and
winterlike air mass that has gripped the Northeast will
continue to maintain its hold on the region. Snow showers
will accompany the cold air and whiten the ground across
interior portions of New England. Several inches of snow are
possible immediately downwind of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
A surge of milder air will spread into the central and
southern Plains, as well as the Deep South, while heavy
rain, howling winds and mountain snow batter the Pacific
Northwest. Dry and tranquil weather is forecast across the
majority of California and the Southwest, but some pockets
of snow will spread into the northern and central Rockies.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 78 at Key West, FL
National Low Monday -16 at Daniel, WY
_____
