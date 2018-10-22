The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, October 22, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The core of the cold air that blasted into the Northeast

over the weekend will shift away today. Under sunshine,

temperatures are forecast to moderate over the Ohio Valley,

lower Great Lakes, mid-Atlantic and New England. However, a

new batch of cold air will spin into the Upper Midwest with

rain and snow showers. Much of the Southeast and South

Central states can expect dry and cool conditions with

sunshine. However, a new surge of rain will spread over

South Texas. The rain will bring the risk of flooding.

Clouds and spotty showers and thunderstorms are forecast for

the interior Southwest. Much of the West can expect dry

weather and sunshine to continue. Air stagnation may lead to

a buildup of pollutants in parts of the Northwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 94 at Thermal, CA

National Low Sunday 8 at Bodie State Park, CA

