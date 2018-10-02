The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, October 3, 2018

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The majority of the East Coast will be unseasonably warm and

humid tomorrow, with the temperature soaring to near 80 as

far north as New York City. It will also be largely dry,

with the exception of a few late-day storms in Florida and

along the Gulf Coast. Farther west, more unsettled weather

is expected in the Midwest, with severe weather possible

from Iowa to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Rounds of rain

will inundate Minnesota. Otherwise the central United States

will also be very warm, humid and rain-free. This will

contrast the westernmost third of the country, where cooler,

breezy, cloudy weather is in the forecast. Showers and

storms will drench portions of California, Nevada and Utah

that have not received rain in months. Damp weather will

persist in some Rosa-ravaged communities of Arizona.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 95 at Tampa, FL

National Low Tuesday 21 at Daniel, WY

