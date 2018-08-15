The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, August 15, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Drenching showers and thunderstorms that have caused the
latest rounds of flooding in the mid-Atlantic and central
Appalachians will move to northern New England today, where
the rain may be both beneficial and troublesome. Spotty
thunderstorms, typical of mid-August, will riddle the Deep
South. Meanwhile, showers and thunderstorms will bring more
heavy rainfall to parts of the central Plains and spread
across the middle Mississippi Valley and part of the central
Great Lakes region. Flooding problems similar to those in
the Northeast cannot be ruled out. Much of the northern
Plains will be free of rain, as will much of the West, where
fire weather continues. A few storms, related to the
monsoon, will bring isolated gusty winds and flash flooding
to the deserts.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 118 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 28 at Wisdom, MT
_____
