The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, August 14, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
More downpours will swamp parts of the Northeast today.
Enough rain will fall at the local level to continue the
risk of flooding. A wedge of slightly drier air will keep
storms to a minimum from the central Great Lakes to the Ohio
and Tennessee valleys, as well as part of the southern
Appalachians. A few storms will pop up and drench the
Southeast. Another area with a concentrated risk for
flooding downpours will extend from the central Plains to
the southern Plains and the western part of the middle
Mississippi Valley. A few gusty storms can occur in this
zone as well. Most of the northern Plains and the West can
expect dry weather and sunshine. Heat is forecast to build
in the Northwest, while fire weather continues over much of
the West.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 117 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 31 at Fraser, CO
