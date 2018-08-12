The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, August 13, 2018

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

An area of low pressure will bring a couple of showers to

New England today, while scattered showers and

thunderstorms will occur across the rest of the Northeast

and Middle Atlantic. To the south, a cold front will bring

a few thunderstorms to the Carolinas, southern Georgia and

Florida. Elsewhere, high pressure will bring dry weather to

Great Lakes along with sunshine. A warm front will bring

periods of rain and thunderstorms to Kansas and Oklahoma,

while scattered thunderstorms will occur across Texas.

Farther west, dry weather will continue across the northern

Rockies, while a trough of low pressure will bring a few

afternoon thunderstorms to the Southwest. Dry weather is in

store for the Pacific Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 106 at Needles, CA

National Low Sunday 33 at Gothic, CO

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather