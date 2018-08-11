The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, August 11, 2018

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Showers and thunderstorms will ramp up from the Ohio Valley

to the central Appalachians, the mid-Atlantic and southern

New England today. Within this zone, downpours may linger

for a time and lead to the risk of flash flooding. A small

number of the thunderstorms can be gusty enough to knock

down trees in a few communities. Another concentrated area

of showers and thunderstorms is forecast from part of New

Mexico to Texas and Louisiana. While much of this rain will

fall on abnormally dry or drought areas, too much rain can

lead of flash flooding. Much of the northern Plains will be

sunny and hot while a few storms will dot northern New

England, the Great Lakes and the deserts. Much cooler air

will push into the Northwest on gusty winds and spotty

showers. Dryness will prevail in California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 119 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Friday 31 at West Yellowstone, MT

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather