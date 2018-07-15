The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, July 16, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Dry weather is in store for eastern New England today,
while a cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms
from the Michigan, western New York and Pennsylvania
southward across Ohio, Kentucky and much of the Southeast.
Elsewhere, high pressure will bring dry and pleasant to the
Upper Midwest along with sunshine. A couple of
thunderstorms will occur across Kansas and Missouri, while
hot weather will continue across Oklahoma and Texas.
Farther west, a trough of low pressure will bring scattered
afternoon thunderstorms to Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, eastern
Arizona and New Mexico. High pressure will bring hot and
dry weather to much of Washington and Oregon along with
plenty of sunshine.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 107 at Thermal, CA
National Low Sunday 35 at St. Mary, MT
_____
