The Nation's Weather
Updated 5:03 pm, Sunday, June 24, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Monday, June 25, 2018
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Cool air from Canada will settle over the Great Lakes and
Northeast tomorrow. Most locations in those regions will
experience high temperatures in the 70s Fahrenheit.
However, clouds and showers across northern New England
will prevent afternoon temperatures from rising out of the
60s Fahrenheit. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding
across portions of the Plains and Midwest. Some
thunderstorms across Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri could
produce damaging winds, hail and flooding downpours.
Temperatures in the Pacific Northwest will be 10 to 15
degrees Fahrenhiet lower compared to Sunday. It will be
seasonably hot in the Desert Southwest with high
temperatures 105 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 107 at Pecos, TX
National Low Sunday 29 at Climax, CO
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather