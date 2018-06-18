The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, June 19, 2018

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Tomorrow will be a cooler, cloudier and less humid day

across much of the Northeast, though conditions will remain

hot and humid in areas south of the Mason-Dixon Line in the

East and in the Ohio Valley. A few showers and storms are

expected to spark in the mid-Atlantic and throughout the

humid Midwest and Plains. The strongest storms will fire

over areas from Denver to St. Louis, while rounds of heavy

storms heighten the flood risk throughout central and

eastern Texas. A relatively cool and pleasant day is in

store for the Rockies, though there will be plenty of clouds

and the threat of a few storms, mainly across Montana, Idaho

and Wyoming. It will be warm and sunny across the West

Coast, with cooler air clinging to the immediate coast.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 102 at Carroll, IA

National Low Monday 20 at Bodie State Park, CA

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather