The Nation's Weather
Updated 5:01 pm, Sunday, June 10, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Monday, June 11, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Dry and pleasant weather is in store for New York and New
England today. A frontal boundary will bring showers to
Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, while a couple of showers
and thunderstorms will occur across much of the Southeast.
Elsewhere, dry weather is in store for the Great Lakes
while scattered showers and thunderstorms will occur across
the Ohio Valley. A cold front will bring showers and
thunderstorms to Minnesota and western Iowa while a couple
of afternoon thunderstorms will occur across eastern Kansas
and Oklahoma. Farther west, an upper-level disturbance will
bring a few showers to northern Idaho and western Montana,
while dry weather is in store from Washington and Oregon
southward across California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 102 at Thermal, CA
National Low Sunday 24 at Crater Lake, OR
